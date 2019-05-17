

CTV Kitchener





A transit driver has been charged after a crash on Trussler Road that sent the rider of a motorcycle to hospital with serious injuries.

First responders were called to the collision at Highway 7/8 around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Waterloo Regional Police say a motorcyclist was heading southbound to Waterloo when a bus pulled in front of his path.

The 64-year-old rider of the motorcycle was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 58-year-old man with Turn – Not in Safety.

Passengers were on the bus at the time, but there is no word if any of them were injured.

Trussler Road was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated.