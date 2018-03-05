

CTV Kitchener





A bus carrying more than 30 passengers collided with a police cruiser south of Brantford.

The crash brought emergency crews to Highway 24 in the Windham area around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Norfolk County OPP say the cruiser was hit on its rear passenger side while attempting to make a turn.

Neither driver was injured. All 32 passengers on the bus were also unhurt.

Police say charges will likely be laid in connection with the collision.