Bus and police cruiser collide; charges expected
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 7:37AM EST
A bus carrying more than 30 passengers collided with a police cruiser south of Brantford.
The crash brought emergency crews to Highway 24 in the Windham area around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Norfolk County OPP say the cruiser was hit on its rear passenger side while attempting to make a turn.
Neither driver was injured. All 32 passengers on the bus were also unhurt.
Police say charges will likely be laid in connection with the collision.