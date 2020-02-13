KITCHENER -- Dangerously cold temperatures are on their way after periods of snow on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, bitterly cold wind chills near -30 C are expected overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

The government agency issued an extreme cold weather warning as a result.

The temperature, without factoring in the wind chill, could dip as low as the -20s C in Waterloo Region before morning.

That's a contender for the coldest temperature of the year: Kitchener-Waterloo was a frigid -18 C back on Jan. 20, the coldest recorded temperature of the season so far.

As for temperature records, KW set a daily record low on Feb. 13 of -29 C back in 2015. A low of -26 C was set on Feb. 13, 2016.

People are being advised to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, in case they find themselves stranded.

Environment Canada is also reminding pet owners that, if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.