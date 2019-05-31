

CTV Kitchener





A barn fire has resulted in the total loss of two buildings at a rural property in Flamborough.

The Hamilton fire department responded to the fire on Highway 5 near Sydenham Road around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

There, they found a fully-involved barn and utility shed, the flames from which threatened a nearby house.

Crews were able to deploy lines to protect the home. Eight water tankers and about 55 firefighters were on-scene overnight.

Crews remained on scene on Friday morning to put out hot spots.

The fire department says both affected buildings were total losses. The barn was reportedly full of hay and machinery. The damage was estimated at about $250,000.

The cause is still being investigated and no injuries were reported.