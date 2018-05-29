

CTV Kitchener





A man was seen running away after a building in Brantford was shot Tuesday morning.

Brantford police say officers were called to a property on Terrace Hill Street around 6:30 a.m. in response to gunshot sounds.

When the officers arrived, they noticed bullet holes in a building. It is not believed anybody was injured.

A thin man in a grey or black hoodie was allegedly seen running westbound on Terrace Hill before officers arrived.

Police say they have not been able to determine whether the building was targeted. They want to hear from anyone who has information that might help investigators.