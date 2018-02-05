

CTV Kitchener





A serious incident in Grey County has police reminding drivers to be careful when encountering horse-drawn vehicles.

According to the OPP, a 25-year-old woman was seriously hurt Jan. 24 when her buggy flipped on Concession 12 near the community of Marmion, about 30 kilometres north of Hanover.

Police say the horse pulling the buggy was spooked by a passing cube van and abruptly veered off the road.

The woman has since been released from hospital. No charges will be laid, police say, because no offences were committed.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and be patient when sharing the road with horse-drawn vehicles, and to give them a wide berth when passing them.