There were a number of activities and events taking place throughout Waterloo Region on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Some moms in Waterloo were treated to brunch and a silent auction for the benefit of other moms.

Hats Off to Mom was held at St. Georges Banquet hall and raises money for Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, Anselma House, and Haven House.

The organizations provide safe spaces for women and children fleeing from domestic abuse.

Meanwhile over at The Museum in downtown Kitchener mothers and their children were learning through play.

Children were invited to play with puppets and video games and also to make crafts and cards for mom.