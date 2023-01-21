Brothers face off as Kitchener Rangers beat Ottawa 67s

It was a 'Battle of the Brothers' at the Aud Friday night in Kitchener.

The Rangers hosted the Ottawa 67s, which meant Kitchener's Francesco Pielli faced off with his brother Luca Pinelli and Rangers goalie Marco Costantini got to see his brother Ottawa defencemen Anthony Costantini.

It was Francesco's goal at the end of the first period that gave the Rangers an early 3-1 lead. He also picked up an assist on an earlier goal.

Kitchener ended up winning 4-2 and are facing off with Sarnia on the road Saturday.

The team also promoted mental health initiatives at the Friday game in support of Bell Let's Talk Day next Wednesday. Bell is the parent company of CTV.