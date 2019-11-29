A technical malfunction with a light rail vehicle is being blamed for a 30 minute traffic jam in north Waterloo.

The LRV malfunction occurred near Northfield Drive and Weber Street around 4:30 p.m.

It caused the crossing gate to stay down for over thirty minutes.

The affected area was particularly busy at that time due to black Friday shopping at nearby Conestoga Mall.

Waterloo Fire and Keolis maintenance crews were sent to the area to move the train and monitor the situation.

It’s unclear what caused the LRV breakdown.

The crossing gate was raised shortly after 5:00 p.m.