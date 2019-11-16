

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO -- The Brixton Social nightclub has announced it is shutting down.

In a message posted to Facebook the nightclub said that due to immediate unforeseen circumstances, its last night of operations was Thursday.

The message goes on to thank the community for the last six years.

"But with all great endings comes new exciting beginnings! Stay tuned …" the post reads in part.

It is not clear why the nightclub has closed.

CTV News has reached out to the Brixton for comment, but has not heard back.