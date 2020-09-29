KITCHENER -- The much-needed rainfall Monday evening brought Waterloo Region's stretch of dry weather to an end.

Before Monday, Waterloo Region had not seen any precipitation since Sept. 13, and the monthly rainfall total at the Waterloo Region International Airport was only 39 mm.

Monday evening’s rainfall brought that monthly total up to 66.9mm as, 27.9mm was recorded (data includes up to Sept. 28).

The cold front helped to drop temperatures slightly to near-seasonal Tuesday, although the new daily highs are noticeably cooler than they have been.

A trough in our jet stream will allow cooler air to filter south, causing some chilly temperatures to start October.

Periods of rain and the risk of thunderstorms return on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday feature some sunshine, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

A brisk northeast wind will develop Friday and overnight lows will fall near the freezing mark to start the weekend, with highs of 2 and 3 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, respectively.