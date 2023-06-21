'Brings back a lot of memories': LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region

It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.

On June 21, 2019, the first ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train departed Fairway Station.

"It brings back a lot of memories," said long-time regional councillor Tom Galloway, who helped launch the project. "Some good memories and bad memories. The construction was not-so-good memories.

"The success of the project now is undisputed."

The launch came after more than a decade of planning and five years of construction.

The idea for the LRT first came up in 2002, but didn't get the green light until 2011.

Shovels first went into the ground in the summer of 2014, with Uptown Waterloo and parts of downtown Kitchener being ripped up for months.

The original start date of 2017 for the service was continually pushed back until the start date of spring 2019 was finally announced.