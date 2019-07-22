

Stu Gooden, CTV Kitchener





Memories of the golden years are coming back to life at Chesterfield Church in Bright.

The Plattsville and District Heritage Society has unveiled a new exhibit: Remembering the 50’s and 60’s.

“It was a fun era,” says president Denise Tew. “There’s just so many changes, so many inventions, and so much history that happened in the fifties and sixties.”

The group is made up of volunteers committed to keeping the history of the area alive. Members come from Plattsville, Bright, Washington, and other rural communities to cherish its past.

This is the organization’s sixth exhibit.

“Everyone as soon as they come in, say ‘I remember this, I remember that,’” Tew says. “It’s fun for everyone. You don’t have to be old to enjoy this.”

The entire exhibit features items on loan from members of the community, including portrayals of what kitchens and living rooms used to look like, a miniature-sized drive-in theatre display, and Canadian inventions that were made during the time, including the caesar drink.

“We also have a big display on what happened during the fifties and sixties, so you can remember by pictures.”

The exhibit is on every Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of August at the Chesterfield Church in Bright. The Heritage Society is asking for any donation as admission.

