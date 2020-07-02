KITCHENER -- If you swim with a pool noodle, you'll need to bring your own and get it approved before using a City of Cambridge pool.

Two of them are set to open this weekend with a handful of new safety guidelines in place.

The John Nelson and Ed Newland pools are set to open on July 4, with registration for lessons opening on July 7.

Swimming lesson registration is to be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis, a news release from the city explains.

Recreational swims will also be allowed with strict protocols, including physical distancing and limited program sizes.

The city says that it will not offer change rooms or locker facilities, but shower facilities will be available and mandatory to use before entering the pool. Washrooms will also be available to one customer at a time.

The news release says that the city won't have any city equipment available for use.

Flutter boards and pool noodles can be brought to pools but have to be approved by city staff first.

Cambridge is also working to reopen its three biggest spray pads next week as long as they're approved by Region of Waterloo Public Health.