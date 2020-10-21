KITCHENER -- A group of volunteers have come up with a way to get treats to people during a pandemic Halloween.

They'll be dropping off bags of goodies to kids across the region on Halloween, while keeping COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

"Approximately one to two bags of chips in there, suckers, chocolate bars," organizer Krystal Degen said.

The treats will be delivered to kids on Oct. 31. Parents can sign their kids up to get a package.

The initiative is called Bring Back Halloween 2020.

"We lost a lot this year between birthdays and family events," Degen said.

Community members donated $6,000 in just a few weeks and the group is still accepting monetary donations.

"We'll go out and purchase the treats because we'd like to know it is safe," Degen said.

All volunteers need to wear masks and gloves while handling the treats and every bag is sealed before it is delivered.

"Sealed with tape so they cannot be accessed before the families get them," Degen said.

The bagged goodies will be picked up by drivers on Oct. 30 and delivered on Halloween, with physical distancing precautions in mind.

"Knock on the door and leave the candies on the porch, no contact at all," volunteer Joan Degen said.

The volunteers are also asked to screen themselves before heading out.

"If they have symptoms or have been around anyone, they can opt out of volunteering," Degen said. "We can fulfill their loads."

While it might not be a traditional trick-or-treating experience, the group hopes to bring some sweet treats to everyone this spooky season.