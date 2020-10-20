KITCHENER -- We are on a fall rollercoaster this week with fluctuations in temperatures and rounds of rain as multiple systems move through.

The active pattern will continue to close out the work-week, although we will see some sunshine too.

The next system is on tap for southern Ontario overnight and early Wednesday. Periods of rain develop by Wednesday morning along with the risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be on the gusty side too, 30-50 km/h, transitioning through the day from southwest to west.

The chance of showers lingers early Wednesday but then conditions clear through the afternoon making way for some sunshine. Temperatures are expected to rise overnight Tuesday from a low of 6 in Waterloo Region, to double digits by morning, our daytime high Wednesday afternoon is 15 C.

The next chance of showers is not far behind. You’ll need the rain jacket Thursday as the next system approaches. Temperatures will be on the cool side of seasonal.

Friday features some mild weather, with temperatures even climbing into the low 20s for much of southwestern Ontario. At this point in time our forecast high for Waterloo Region is 21 C, but the warm up is very brief. Temperatures take a turn and drop near the freezing mark overnight Friday into early Saturday as a cold front swings through.

Recording breaking warmth? Not far off. The record to break in Waterloo Region on Oct. 23 is 24.4C set back in 1920.