Breslau refinery emits mysterious smoke; cause identified as restarting process

Concerns were raised Sunday as thick clouds of black smoke were observed billowing from Safety-Kleen Canada's used oil refinery on Woolwich Street South in Breslau.

The sight prompted local residents to share photos and queries on social media, questioning the origin and impact of the smoke.

The Woolwich Fire Department was at the scene Monday night and Fire Chief Dennis Aldous provided clarification on Tuesday morning.

"Upon arrival, we were informed that the facility experienced a prolonged power outage and was in the process of restarting when the 911 call came in. The smoke was determined to be from the restarting process," Aldous said.

Efforts to get information from the Ministry of the Environment are ongoing.