Breslau man charged with making threats, driving impaired

A 37-year-old man is facing a number of charges after an altercation in Breslau.

Officers were called to the area of Woolwich Street South around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a report of man with a hatchet.

Waterloo regional police determined that he had approached a 60-year-old resident with a large stick, and not a hatchet.

They added that he also threatened to cause harm to both the resident and their family.

Police said no one was hurt and the man left the area on a black motorcycle.

At 3 p.m. that same day, police responded toa driving complaint near Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener.

The report said a motorcyclist was driving erratically and was believed to be impaired.

Officers pulled the motorcycle over on Fairway Road and arrested the driver, who has not been named.

He's facing multiple charges including: uttering threats, mischief, assault, impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving disqualified, driving with no licence, breaching an undertaking.