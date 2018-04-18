

CTV Kitchener





Apartments in two student high-rises in Waterloo’s university district were allegedly broken into while their tenants were asleep or away.

Waterloo Regional Police investigators believe 19 apartments in two buildings on King Street were entered between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on March 25.

Police say a number of electronic devices were stolen from some of the rooms.

There are believed to be two suspects in the case, both of whom are said to be men in their 20s with average builds.

One man is described as having brown skin, black hair and black facial hair. Police say the other has black skin, black hair, a black moustache and a thin beard.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.