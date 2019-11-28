KITCHENER – Regional police are investigating a break-in that happened while the homeowners were at a funeral.

It happened on Nov. 15 in the area of Bishop Street in Cambridge.

Police say the home's side door was forced open.

Once inside, the suspects reportedly stole jewellery and personal identity documents.

According to police, a silver SUV was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Investigators are seeking anyone with home surveillance in the area to contact them.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.