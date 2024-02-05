KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Break-in at place of worship in Maryhill under investigation

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
    Regional police are looking for the person who broke into a place of worship in Maryhill.

    Police say a suspects broke into the building in the area of St. Charles Street East around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

    They stole an undisclosed amount of money and left.

    Police believe it was a targeted incident and there is no safety risk to the community.

