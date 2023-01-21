Break-in at Kitchener business under investigation

Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a break-in at a business in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue business around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say the unknown suspects forced entry and stole merchandise.

Members of the community are being encouraged to report suspicious persons or activity to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777) or anonymously to Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).