Break-in at Kitchener business under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a break-in at a business in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue business around 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Police say the unknown suspects forced entry and stole merchandise.
Members of the community are being encouraged to report suspicious persons or activity to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777) or anonymously to Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).
