Break-in at Guelph high school under investigation

Guelph police are investigating an early morning break-in at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School on Westmount Road.

In a news release, police said they received a call from a school board employee shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday May 1.

An alarm at the school had been activated and when the employee responded, they saw a male leaving a portable and fleeing the area.

Police said investigation revealed two portables had been entered and several laptops were “gathered together,” though they were left behind when the suspect fled. The male also left behind a bicycle and a backpack.

The incident remains under investigation.