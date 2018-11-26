

There was a break and enter at a Cambridge apartment on Kitchener Road just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

According to police a man used a ladder in order to break into the upper apartment residence.

Officials say the suspect fled after being confronted by the home owner.

No one was injured and police are still investigating.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-twenties, wearing a coat with a fur-lined hood.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.