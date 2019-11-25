Featured
Break-and-enter attempt caught on camera in Kitchener, police say
Police release two photos of an individual wanted in connection to a break-and-enter attempt in Kitchener. (Photo: WRPS)
Tegan Versolatto , CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 1:46PM EST
KITCHENER – Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify in connection to an attempted break-and-enter.
The two photos released on Monday, appear to show an individual wearing a red head covering and peering into a home.
Investigators say the incident took place near Selkirk Drive in Kitchener on November 6, 2019.
Police say they are looking to identify and speak with the person that is captured in the images.
It’s not known whether there was any damage in the attempted break-in or why the person was unsuccessful.