

Tegan Versolatto , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify in connection to an attempted break-and-enter.

The two photos released on Monday, appear to show an individual wearing a red head covering and peering into a home.

Investigators say the incident took place near Selkirk Drive in Kitchener on November 6, 2019.

Police say they are looking to identify and speak with the person that is captured in the images.

It’s not known whether there was any damage in the attempted break-in or why the person was unsuccessful.