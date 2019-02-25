

CTV Kitchener





Security footage reveals a package being stolen in broad daylight.

Guelph resident Nicole Brooker says Canada Post is partly to blame.

She says a neighbour knocked on her door Friday night and showed her a torn envelope that he found in his driveway.

Footage shows a Canada Post employee arriving on Friday afternoon.

Brooker says the postal worker didn’t knock on the door, but instead left the package right behind a chair.

Two hours later, the camera shows someone snatching the parcel from the porch.

“I'm upset with Canada Post for not asking for a signature as was required,” said Brooker.

She tried to call Canada Post, but did not hear back.

In a statement to CTV Kitchener, Canada Post says: “We are looking into the issue. We have confirmed that the item required signature, but we have not been able to confirm exactly what happened with the delivery.”

Brooker says a necklace with a precious stone shipped from New Zealand worth more than 500 dollars was inside the package.

Guelph Police are also investigating.

“Generally when someone steals a package either a front porch or a car during a break and enter, they want to turn it around for fast cash,” said Insp. Cate Welsh.

Brooker plans to re-order the unique item that was a special gift for a friend.

“I don't know that I’d use Canada post to ship,” she said.

Brooker and her husband say they were both home all day Friday and never heard any signs of the postal worker or the thief.

Guelph Police say parcel thefts are common in the city around Christmas. There were 25 around the holiday season this past year.