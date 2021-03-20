KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP have arrested three people and seized brass knuckles, suspected meth, as well as a number of other items.

Officers reportedly observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business on Main Street in Mount Forest around 11:15 p.m. last Sunday.

Police say that when they approached it, one person tried to run away, but was later stopped by another officer.

The driver and passenger were arrested after they were discovered to be in possession of drugs including cocaine and meth, according to officials. A stun gun, drug paraphernalia, and Canadian cash were also seized, along with the pair of brass knuckles.

A 39-year-old and 36-year-old from Arthur, as well as a 45-year-old from Orillia, are all facing a number of different charges, including: possession of meth and cocaine, possession of prohibited device and ammunition, resisting a peace officer, and failing to comply with prohibition order.

They are scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on various datesbetween late March and early April.