WATERLOO -- The Brantford Police Service has arrested a 28-year-old man and seized a wide range of items following a traffic stop.
Officers pulled over the vehicle on Memorial Drive Wednesday, and say they found the driver to be in possession of drugs and a weapon.
They reportedly seized roughly 50 grams of cocaine, around a gram of fentanyl, cash, and brass knuckles.
A North York man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply.
Brantford police ask anyone with information regarding other drugs or weapons-related activities to contact them.