BRANTFORD -- As employees take COVID-19 precautions with the animals at the Brantford Twin Valley Zoo, the worry of a significant financial hit from the pandemic looms over.

"The animals are our extended family," said co-owner Jennifer Stallman. "We're wearing masks and gloves when it's necessary and limiting the amount of physical contact with the actual animals."

The care needed to provide to animals qualifies zoos as an essential service, but concerns of being able to keep up the care are being raised.

"We are a small facility," said co-owner Tom Stallman. "We're not the Toronto Zoo."

Brantford Twin Valley Zoo would have kicked off their season May 2 and closed up on Oct. 25.

"We have to gain everything we need financially in that window to last over," said Jennifer.

Among those expenses are food and salaries for zookeepers, which cost between $30,000 and $40,000 a month.

The zoo isn`t losing money yet, but the month of May is already being written off. The owners believe they won`t be able to open under current legislation.

School and camps have already cancelled their visits. These make up $80,000 to $90,000 of their income.

The Stallmans have set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $100,000 to make up for the losses. As of Wednesday, it stands at about $16,000.

"Without this summer we don't have the funds to carry on," said Tom. "We're keeping our fingers crossed and praying that things work out."

They add that they`re looking to develop winter programs if they need to extend their season to make up the extra income.