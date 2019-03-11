

CTV Kitchener





Hamilton police are investigating the city's first traffic-related fatality of the year.

They say an 84-year-old Brantford woman died of his injuries after he was struck by a Go Transit bus early Saturday afternoon.

Police say the force's collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

They say the bus was reversing out of the terminal on Hunter Street when it hit the woman.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them

A spokeswoman for Metrolinx expressed condolences to the victim's family on behalf of the agency, which is responsible for GO Transit.