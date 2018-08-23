

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford woman is facing numerous charges after causing a disturbance in a parking lot Wednesday.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call around 1 p.m. about a disturbance in a parking lot on Colborne Street East.

They say an unknown woman was seen yelling and screaming and chasing people around with a knife.

Community Patrol Officers attended the area where they located several people who witnessed and confirmed the information. They further advised officers that the woman had damaged a vehicle parked in the lot.

Officers searched the area and found the woman a short distance away.

She was arrested without incident.

During the arrest the woman provided officers with false information regarding her identity and was found to be in possession of 28.73 grams of suspected cocaine baled at almost $3,000.

Further investigation revealed that the woman was bound by court orders with conditions that she was breaking.

The 19-year-old Brantford woman is facing numerous charges including Possession of Weapons for as Dangerous Purpose and obstructing police.

She was further charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

She has been held for a bail hearing.