

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford woman has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Brantford Police were called to an address on Edith Monture Avenue regarding a disturbance.

Two children in the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accused was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and then transported to the Brantford Police service.

Police say upon investigation a 46-year-old Brantford woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

She is set to appear in court today for a bail hearing.