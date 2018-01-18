Featured
Brantford woman charged with attempted murder
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 11:37AM EST
A Brantford woman has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic dispute on Wednesday.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Brantford Police were called to an address on Edith Monture Avenue regarding a disturbance.
Two children in the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The accused was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and then transported to the Brantford Police service.
Police say upon investigation a 46-year-old Brantford woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
She is set to appear in court today for a bail hearing.