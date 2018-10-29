

The Canadian Press





A Brantford woman is dead after a weekend crash near Sudbury.

Provincial police say the crash took place on Saturday afternoon on Highway 17 in the municipality of Markstay-Warren, Ont.

They say a passenger vehicle heading eastbound crossed the line into the path of westbound traffic and collided with another vehicle.

Police did not reveal the cause of the crash.

They say 58-year-old Diane Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they're continuing to investigate the crash.