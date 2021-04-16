KITCHENER -- Health officials in Brant County have declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at the Brantford Transit terminal.

In a Friday news release, officials said four employees have tested positive for the disease.

According to public health, they believe risk to transit users is low. Brantford Transit has increased cleaning and disinfecting on all of its vehicles during the pandemic. Any buses used by employees who tested positive were pulled from service for 24 hours and fogged with disinfectant.

Anyone who tested positive or was identified as a close contact is now self-isolating, officials said.

Transit users who were at the terminal between April 6 and 12 can arrange for testing.

Brantford Transit will also modify its service starting Monday.

Rush half-hour service will run Monday to Friday from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday to Saturday service will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the hour, and evening routes those days will run hourly from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday service will continue to run hourly from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a 15-passenger limit on all services.

Service changes will stay in place until further notice.