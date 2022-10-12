Brantford to host Halloween-themed grand opening of new playground

Brantford invites residents to celebrate the completion of Preston Park Playground on Saturday, Oct. 29. Brantford invites residents to celebrate the completion of Preston Park Playground on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver