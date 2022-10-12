Brantford to host Halloween-themed grand opening of new playground

The City of Brantford is inviting residents to celebrate the completion of Preston Park Playground on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The free Halloween-themed event at 272 Dufferin Avenue will include children’s entertainment and an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The Holmedale Neighbourhood Association can't wait to meet with friends and neighbours as we celebrate the official grand opening of Preston Park," said Karen DiGrandis, representative of the Holmedale Neighbourhood Association in a media release. “We look forward to seeing everyone’s best Halloween costumes!"

Features of the new playground include junior playground equipment designed for children ages two to five and senior play equipment designed for children ages five to 12. The playground also features accessible swings, paved pathways, and new seating.

“It’s been a terrific year filled with playground opening celebrations for the community to enjoy,” said Jennifer Middleton, coordinator of special events for the City of Brantford in a release. “This celebration is extra festive! We look forward to seeing families join in on the fun, celebrating the completion of this wonderful playground, and getting into the Halloween spirit.”

Activities at the event will include children’s entertainment, a bouncy castle, trick-or-treating and the ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. A costume contest for a chance to win prizes will take place after the ceremony.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.