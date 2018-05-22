

CTV Kitchener





A 17-year-old Brantford boy has been charged with stunt driving after he was caught going double the speed limit in the County of Brant.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Ontario Provinical Police saw the vehicle speeding down Cockshutt Road.

The vehicle was recorded going more than 60 kilomeres per hour over the speed limit of 80 km/h.

Policer did not release the teen’s name as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.