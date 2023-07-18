Brantford strip club fined $10,000 for locked or obstructed exit doors

A Brantford business is facing a hefty fine after pleading guilty to several offences under the Ontario Fire Code.

In a release, the City of Brantford says The Gentleman’s Club on Market Street pled guilty to five charges related to locked or obstructed exit doors after an inspection on September 1, 2022.

The business owner has been fined $10,000, including victim surcharges and court costs.

In the release, the Brantford Fire Department reminded all property and business owners that they must be fully in compliance with the Ontario Fire Code at all time.