Brantford shooting sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man is hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brantford, according to police.

In a news release, Brantford police said someone called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Monday to report a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a Hampton Street residence.

Police said officers attended and are currently on scene investigating.

On Monday afternoon, neighbours told CTV News they heard three to five gunshots early in the morning.

A man who lives on the street claimed the victim was hurt on the front lawn near his place. He said two ambulances arrived and the victim was taken away on a stretcher.

Residents told CTV they’re not worried about their safety and it is not common for violence to happen in their area.

Police believe this is not a random incident and are asking residents in the immediate area to check their surveillance footage.

Police said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.