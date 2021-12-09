Brantford school closes due to COVID-19

BRANTFORD -

A school in Brantford will remain closed to in-person learning until January due to spread of COVID-19.

Students at Branlyn Community School will move to virtual learning, a release from the Grand Erie District School Board said.

The Brant County Health Unit declared an outbreak at the school on Dec. 4. Officials with the school board said there have been six cases at the school since Nov. 26.

The school is expected to reopen to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 3.