Brantford road closed due to traffic investigation

Police in Brantford have closed part of Powerline Road due to a traffic investigation.

In a tweet posted Thursday night at 8:57 p.m., police said that Powerline Road is closed to traffic from Coulbeck Road to Brantwood Park Road.

Officers were reported to be on scene at the time the tweet was posted.

This story will be updated.

