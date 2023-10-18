Kitchener

    • Brantford residents shows support for SC Johnson amidst battle to keep plant in town

    The SC Johnson plant in Brantford is seen in this undated photo. The SC Johnson plant in Brantford is seen in this undated photo.

    There was an outpouring of support for SC Johnson at a Brantford council meeting Tuesday evening, as the city works to keep its main plant in town.

    Community members and current workers shared stories about what the long-time employer has meant to them, as the company says a possible townhouse development would force them to leave the city.

    “When I couldn’t find worthwhile full time employment as a veteran, it was SC Johnson who reached out with an opportunity to work full time and make a living,” said one resident. “I didn’t think that was attainable post-military life.”

    City council is hoping to appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal to stop the development.

    “The goodwill of the people is really why the company exists,” another resident said. “A lot of that really spills over into what they do for the community.

    “For 103 years, this company has employed generations of people.”

    Councillors are also reviewing a report that highlights the economic impact of losing the facility, which is believing to fall between $70 and $90 million.

    “SC Johnson has a long and proud history here in Brantford,” a company official said at the meeting. “We recently celebrated our 100th anniversary operating in this community. Throughout that time, we’ve been good employers and community citizens. Our SCJ people are actively involved in giving back throughout the community.”

    The City is accepting all public feedback until Oct. 31, which will then be consolidated and sent to the OLT for their consideration.

