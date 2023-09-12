Brantford resident charged in cross-border child sexual exploitation investigation

A Brantford resident is facing 14 charges, including three counts of making child pornography, after an investigation involving law enforcement in both Ontario and the U.S.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the investigation began in August after the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Brantford Police regarding inappropriate communications via Snapchat between a young girl and a man in Brantford.

An additional 21 victims of similar incidents were identified by Brantford police, according to the OPP.

“Girls were asked to share intimate photos of themselves, typically through some type of threat or extortion,” a media release from OPP said.

A search warrant was executed at a Brantford home on Sept. 6, leading to the accused being charged with:

Extortion contrary to section 346(1.1)(b) of the Criminal Code - three counts

Luring a child contrary to section 172.1(1)(a) - four counts

Making Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(2) of the Criminal Code - three counts

Possession of child pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code

Invitation to sexual touching contrary to section 152 of the Criminal Code - three counts

The investigation is ongoing and police said that additional charges may be laid, and that there could be additional victims.

Police said victims and their families are being provided with support services.

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized,” OPP said.

Police want to remind parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety.

Provincial police are directing parents to resources like cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.