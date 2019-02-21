

CTV Kitchener





Residents of West Brantford were evacuating from their homes on Feb. 21 last year as water from the Grand River pooled into their basements.

An estimated 4,900 people were affected by the flooding incident and 2,200 homes were evacuated.

Many people said they blamed government officials for not warning them earlier.

“There’s been a heightened level of preparedness,” said Cam Linwood of the Grand River Conservation Authority. “We’ve been working with our municipalities to develop flood response plans.”

Brantford was in a state of emergency as the Grand River was flowing at 1,500 times its summer average. The GRCA says ice jams were to blame.

The river reached depths of seven metres. This was enough for water to spill over and take a toll on home owners.

Several people had nine feet of water in their basements and had to wait days to clean up the mess.