KITCHENER -- Brantford police have issued a warning about a man who was heard "inappropriately communicating" with a child using a walkie-talkie on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported to police around 4:30 p.m. According to police, a man was speaking to a child using a walkie-talkie, using language like "big daddy."

The person who reported the incident said they intercepted the conversation, where the man asked the child to meet him near a Porta Potty. Officers searched the Cedarland Park area, but didn't find the man or the child.

Brantford police say they want the community to be aware of what happened and say that parents should monitor any child using a walkie-talkie. Parents and caregivers are also reminded to talk about age-appropriate messages with their children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.