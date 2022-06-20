Brantford police trying to locate missing man

The Brantford Police Service has released photos of a 59-year-old man who they say hasn't been seen in several years.

According to a media release on Monday, police said the family of Terrance "Terry" Licskai hasn't seen or heard from him.

They believe he may be homeless and living in Brantford's downtown core.

Licskai has been described as white, 5-foot-8 tall, with a thin build and light brown hair.

Police released two photos of Licskai on Monday. While they said the photos are dated, police believe they may help the public identify him.

The police service said they would like to speak to anyone who can confirm Licskai's location and well-being.

Information can be shared with the Major Crime Unit at 519,756-7050 or Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.