Brantford police stop multiple alleged stunt drivers, including an unaccompanied G1 driver
Brantford police said multiple people have been charged with stunt driving since April 20, with two people being stopped within a 45-minute span and one of the drivers being an unaccompanied G1 driver.
In a series of tweets posted Tuesday, Brantford police said three separate people were charged with stunt driving after being stopped for travelling at excess speeds along a 70km/h road.
On Facebook, the police service said an 18-year-old was also stopped for stunt driving.
Police said a 34-year-old was charged after being clocked travelling 127 km/h in the 70 km/h zone.
The same officer then stopped a 36-year-old unaccompanied G1 driver 45 minutes later after clocking them going 111 km/h in the 70 km/h zone, police said.
A third tweet said a 34-year-old Mississauga man had his Porsche impounded and licence seized after being stopped going 115 km/h.
Police said an 18-year-old driver was also stopped after being clocked going nearly double the speed limit on the parkway.
Police said the driver was stopped travelling at 136 km/h.
All four drivers are facing stunt driving charges, and have had their vehicles impounded and licences seized, police said.
Police said all of these drivers were stopped and charged by the same officer who was conducting enforcement on Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
Police said last week another driver was stopped on Wayne Gretzky Parkway after officers clocked the driver going 139km/h in the 70km/h zone.
