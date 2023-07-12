Brantford police seek witnesses after fatal collision

The Brantford Police Service is looking for witnesses of a fatal collision on Sunday, July 9 near 22 Gladstone Avenue.

According to a news release from police, the crash happened around noon.

Police said a woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by a grey sport utility vehicle.

“She was taken to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries,” police said in the release.

Police said in an email that the woman was not a pedestrian. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, is asked to contact police.