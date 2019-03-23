

CTV Kitchener





A brazen shooting in broad daylight has Brantford Police looking for two suspects.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of Colborne Street and Park Avenue.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

Investigators have released photos and names of the two men and are asking for the public to help.

Police describe 19-year-old Keyshawn Commissiong as 5’11 and 165 pounds. He has black hair in dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with “Champion” in white lettering, and brown boots.

The second suspect is 19-year-old Isaiah Castillo, who is described as 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair, a moustache, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with pink, a dark hoodie, dark baseball hat, blue jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

“You have to be careful,” said resident Helen Jenkins. “You have to look around, even in daylight.”

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police and to call 911 if they are spotted. Police say not to approach either of them as they may still have a firearm in their possession.