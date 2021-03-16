KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Christina Victoria Bucci is suspected to be in the Brantford, Hamilton or Dunnville area.

Police said they're concerned for her well-being.

She's described as a white woman, 5'7" tall with a small build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.