Brantford police searching for missing woman
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 1:17PM EDT
Christina Victoria Bucci (Supplied: Brantford Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.
Christina Victoria Bucci is suspected to be in the Brantford, Hamilton or Dunnville area.
Police said they're concerned for her well-being.
She's described as a white woman, 5'7" tall with a small build, long dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.