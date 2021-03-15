Advertisement
Brantford police searching for missing teen
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 6:06PM EDT
Esyrah Hunter was last seen on March 14 (Supplied: Brantford Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.
Esyrah Hunter, 13, was last seen on March 14, police said in a news release.
He's described as Black, 5'4" with a "small build," dark curly hair and brown eyes. He often wears a hoodie with the hood up, police said.
Officials said there's concern for Hunter's well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.