KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

Esyrah Hunter, 13, was last seen on March 14, police said in a news release.

He's described as Black, 5'4" with a "small build," dark curly hair and brown eyes. He often wears a hoodie with the hood up, police said.

Officials said there's concern for Hunter's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.